Dissecting SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) top performing stock: Get the Stats

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) is 160.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $6.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The STKL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -11.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.68, the stock is 32.81% and 40.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 2.77% at the moment leaves the stock 121.27% off its SMA200. STKL registered 128.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 136.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.32.

The stock witnessed a 38.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.64%, and is 35.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.08% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $580.45M and $1.22B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 413.85% and 0.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SunOpta Inc. (STKL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SunOpta Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $293.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in SunOpta Inc. (STKL), with 2.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.19% while institutional investors hold 78.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.16M, and float is at 85.97M with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 76.11% of the Float.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at SunOpta Inc. (STKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Engaged Capital LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Engaged Capital LLC bought 143,938 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $3.81 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

SunOpta Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that Engaged Capital LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 556,194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $3.86 per share for $2.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the STKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Engaged Capital LLC (10% Owner) acquired 191,196 shares at an average price of $3.80 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 299,868 shares of SunOpta Inc. (STKL).

SunOpta Inc. (STKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is trading -20.66% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.28% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.5.