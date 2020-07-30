eHealth Inc. (EHTH) on Track to Reach $130.00 in a Year

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) is -24.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.71 and a high of $152.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The EHTH stock was last observed hovering at around $72.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.67% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.07% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 28.71% higher than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.86, the stock is -32.28% and -36.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -33.12% off its SMA200. EHTH registered -31.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $114.78.

The stock witnessed a -20.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.31%, and is -35.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.27% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $566.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.65 and Fwd P/E is 14.34. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.54% and -54.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eHealth Inc. (EHTH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eHealth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $86.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 53.90% in year-over-year returns.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Top Institutional Holders

337 institutions hold shares in eHealth Inc. (EHTH), with 833.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.16% while institutional investors hold 114.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.72M, and float is at 24.54M with Short Float at 9.20%. Institutions hold 110.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.51 million shares valued at $494.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.70% of the EHTH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.6 million shares valued at $225.55 million to account for 6.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.48 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $208.81 million, while Ruffer LLP holds 5.26% of the shares totaling 1.35 million with a market value of $189.78 million.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at eHealth Inc. (EHTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hannan Timothy C., the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Hannan Timothy C. sold 5,178 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $110.24 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51149.0 shares.

eHealth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that Hannan Timothy C. (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 5,178 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $100.00 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53983.0 shares of the EHTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Yung Derek N. (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,088 shares at an average price of $107.12 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 13,139 shares of eHealth Inc. (EHTH).

eHealth Inc. (EHTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 12.78% up over the past 12 months. Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is 22.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.42% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.24.