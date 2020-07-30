electroCore Inc. (ECOR) makes -6.51% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) is -0.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $5.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The ECOR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 36.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is 20.72% and 44.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 34.18% off its SMA200. ECOR registered 12.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1524 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9957.

The stock witnessed a 91.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.87%, and is -6.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.92% over the week and 14.19% over the month.

electroCore Inc. (ECOR) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $59.08M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 396.72% and -71.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-189.00%).

electroCore Inc. (ECOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for electroCore Inc. (ECOR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

electroCore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $860k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 81.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.00% in year-over-year returns.

electroCore Inc. (ECOR) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in electroCore Inc. (ECOR), with 9.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.28% while institutional investors hold 13.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.77M, and float is at 26.32M with Short Float at 11.46%. Institutions hold 9.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.85 million shares valued at $0.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.23% of the ECOR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.61 million shares valued at $0.58 million to account for 1.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 0.27 million shares representing 0.70% and valued at over $0.25 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.69% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $0.25 million.

electroCore Inc. (ECOR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at electroCore Inc. (ECOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Errico Thomas J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Errico Thomas J. bought 176,470 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.25 million shares.

electroCore Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Moody Trevor J (Director) bought a total of 116,647 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $0.85 per share for $99150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ECOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, TULLIS JAMES L L (Director) acquired 1,764,705 shares at an average price of $0.85 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 1,764,705 shares of electroCore Inc. (ECOR).