Here are the top Institutional holders of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) shares

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is 10.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high of $15.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMKR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -41.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.16, the stock is 13.98% and 20.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 26.02% off its SMA200. AMKR registered 75.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.73.

The stock witnessed a 21.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.74%, and is 16.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.30% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has around 29650 employees, a market worth around $3.62B and $4.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.62 and Fwd P/E is 18.44. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.22% and -10.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amkor Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $1.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), with 12.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.03% while institutional investors hold 43.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.92M, and float is at 231.61M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 41.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 18.04 million shares valued at $140.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.48% of the AMKR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.98 million shares valued at $77.78 million to account for 4.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.76 million shares representing 4.05% and valued at over $76.04 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.57% of the shares totaling 3.8 million with a market value of $29.57 million.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Faust Megan, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Faust Megan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $15.40 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7219.0 shares.

Amkor Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 23 that Faust Megan (CFO) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 23 and was made at $12.41 per share for $55845.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7219.0 shares of the AMKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18, Faust Megan (CFO) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $12.15 for $54675.0. The insider now directly holds 7,219 shares of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR).

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 0.12% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -6.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.92% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.19.