Here is a breakdown of the Calix Inc. (CALX) stock performance

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is 139.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.60 and a high of $21.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The CALX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.29% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.10, the stock is 23.43% and 37.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 5.02% at the moment leaves the stock 102.77% off its SMA200. CALX registered 198.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.94.

The stock witnessed a 39.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.59%, and is 11.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.67% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Calix Inc. (CALX) has around 763 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $455.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.38. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 259.10% and -6.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Calix Inc. (CALX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Calix Inc. (CALX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Calix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $129.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.10% in year-over-year returns.

Calix Inc. (CALX) Top Institutional Holders

137 institutions hold shares in Calix Inc. (CALX), with 8.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.43% while institutional investors hold 79.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.26M, and float is at 49.35M with Short Float at 2.96%. Institutions hold 67.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.21 million shares valued at $29.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.24% of the CALX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.0 million shares valued at $21.27 million to account for 5.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.92 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $20.69 million, while Lynrock Lake LP holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 2.81 million with a market value of $19.87 million.

Calix Inc. (CALX) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Calix Inc. (CALX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOWICK CHRISTOPHER J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BOWICK CHRISTOPHER J sold 3,054 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $12.54 per share for a total of $38283.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99927.0 shares.

Calix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that BOWICK CHRISTOPHER J (Director) sold a total of 3,053 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $12.34 per share for $37674.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CALX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, BOWICK CHRISTOPHER J (Director) disposed off 3,053 shares at an average price of $12.27 for $37457.0. The insider now directly holds 106,034 shares of Calix Inc. (CALX).

Calix Inc. (CALX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI) that is trading -6.11% down over the past 12 months. ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) is 7.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.77% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.