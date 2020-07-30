Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) turns bearish with loss of -0.03 points

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) is -45.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUSN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.58, the stock is -10.94% and -7.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -5.54% at the moment leaves the stock -23.79% off its SMA200. HUSN registered -71.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6873 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6693.

The stock witnessed a -3.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.51%, and is -14.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.88% over the week and 11.08% over the month.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $17.84M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.25% and -73.64% from its 52-week high.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN), with 14.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.75% while institutional investors hold 10.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.11M, and float is at 13.93M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 3.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.77 million shares valued at $0.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.48% of the HUSN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 24480.0 shares valued at $11995.0 to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 11616.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $5691.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2671.0 with a market value of $1308.0.