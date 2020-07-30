LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Is Up 107.77% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) is 107.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $4.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The LIVX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $5.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 32.89% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is -23.00% and -14.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -5.92% at the moment leaves the stock 38.21% off its SMA200. LIVX registered 19.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 116.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6683 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3957.

The stock witnessed a -3.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.48%, and is -23.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.99% over the week and 10.97% over the month.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $236.93M and $38.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 319.44% and -38.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-385.00%).

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LiveXLive Media Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $11.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 57.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.30% in year-over-year returns.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX), with 23.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.60% while institutional investors hold 59.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.65M, and float is at 31.10M with Short Float at 11.70%. Institutions hold 35.79% of the Float.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLIN ROBERT S, the company’s CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that ELLIN ROBERT S sold 82 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $1.59 per share for a total of $131.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

LiveXLive Media Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that ELLIN ROBERT S (CEO & Chairman) sold a total of 96 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $1.34 per share for $129.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the LIVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, ELLIN ROBERT S (CEO & Chairman) acquired 404 shares at an average price of $2.01 for $813.0. The insider now directly holds 161,408 shares of LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX).

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) that is trading -32.43% down over the past 12 months. GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) is -50.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.45% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.82.