New Big Money Means Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) is -49.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.02 and a high of $70.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The CZR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.25%.

Currently trading at $33.52, the stock is -12.44% and -11.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.87 million and changing 10.74% at the moment leaves the stock -18.49% off its SMA200. CZR registered -32.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.14.

The stock witnessed a -16.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.26%, and is -21.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.34% over the week and 7.77% over the month.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $5.89B and $2.37B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 456.81% and -52.62% from its 52-week high.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Analyst Forecasts

Caesars Entertainment Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.01 with sales reaching $344.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -84.50% in year-over-year returns.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Top Institutional Holders

349 institutions hold shares in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), with 687.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.88% while institutional investors hold 108.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.95M, and float is at 77.82M with Short Float at 66.88%. Institutions hold 107.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 114.25 million shares valued at $772.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.70% of the CZR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 51.43 million shares valued at $347.69 million to account for 7.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 47.85 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $323.44 million, while Canyon Capital Advisors LLC holds 6.63% of the shares totaling 45.35 million with a market value of $306.57 million.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benninger Thomas M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Benninger Thomas M. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $13.10 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32000.0 shares.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Broome Richard D (EVP Communications-Gov Rltns) sold a total of 118,668 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $13.02 per share for $1.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Causey Keith (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,605 shares at an average price of $13.08 for $73326.0. The insider now directly holds 239,485 shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR).