OpGen Inc. (OPGN) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) is 85.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $12.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPGN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 56.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.16, the stock is 1.05% and 4.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock 3.30% off its SMA200. OPGN registered -70.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0914 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1605.

The stock witnessed a -0.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.09%, and is -13.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.50% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $32.70M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.78% and -83.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-208.00%).

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OpGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $1.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 95.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.80% in year-over-year returns.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in OpGen Inc. (OPGN), with 2.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.76% while institutional investors hold 7.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.46M, and float is at 15.07M with Short Float at 7.95%. Institutions hold 6.84% of the Float.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at OpGen Inc. (OPGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Curetis N.V. in Liquidation, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Curetis N.V. in Liquidation sold 19 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $2.20 per share for a total of $42.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

OpGen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 23 that Curetis N.V. in Liquidation (10% Owner) sold a total of 46,612 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 23 and was made at $2.17 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.62 million shares of the OPGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, Curetis N.V. in Liquidation (10% Owner) disposed off 42,375 shares at an average price of $2.24 for $94920.0. The insider now directly holds 1,669,180 shares of OpGen Inc. (OPGN).