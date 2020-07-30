Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 7.97% Upside

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is 727.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.53 and a high of $60.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $58.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.37% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.97% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 7.97% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.74, the stock is 31.47% and 93.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.15 million and changing 4.06% at the moment leaves the stock 327.28% off its SMA200. OSTK registered 164.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 627.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.81.

The stock witnessed a 107.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 386.42%, and is 10.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.27% over the week and 11.87% over the month.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has around 1613 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $1.44B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2300.79% and -0.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.70%).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Overstock.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $597.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.20% year-over-year.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Top Institutional Holders

144 institutions hold shares in Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), with 673.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.67% while institutional investors hold 45.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.16M, and float is at 39.84M with Short Float at 12.83%. Institutions hold 44.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 3.68 million shares valued at $18.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.11% of the OSTK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 1.87 million shares valued at $9.32 million to account for 4.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.64 million shares representing 4.07% and valued at over $8.2 million, while GMT Capital Corp holds 2.82% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $5.68 million.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tuohig Meghan, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Tuohig Meghan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 10 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $75000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10235.0 shares.

Overstock.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that Tuohig Meghan (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $42.78 per share for $96250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11735.0 shares of the OSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, Tuohig Meghan (Chief People Officer) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $36.20 for $27150.0. The insider now directly holds 13,985 shares of Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK).

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) that is -19.37% lower over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is -6.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.09% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.04.