Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) is -88.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The PACD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -360.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is -3.54% and -9.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -3.19% at the moment leaves the stock -72.56% off its SMA200. PACD registered -94.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5129 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8997.

The stock witnessed a -9.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.55%, and is -9.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.53% over the week and 7.96% over the month.

Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) has around 763 employees, a market worth around $37.21M and $253.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.66% and -95.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) is a “Sell”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Drilling S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.02 with sales reaching $39.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.50% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD), with 5M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.65% while institutional investors hold 102.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.18M, and float is at 70.80M with Short Float at 3.83%. Institutions hold 95.35% of the Float.

Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 2 times.

Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Transocean Ltd. (RIG) that is trading -62.01% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.21% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.42.