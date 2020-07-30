PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) is -28.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $9.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHAS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 63.27% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.04, the stock is -14.90% and -16.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -7.76% at the moment leaves the stock -8.62% off its SMA200. PHAS registered -43.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8286 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4773.

The stock witnessed a -7.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.11%, and is -16.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.42% over the week and 9.01% over the month.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $136.26M and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.38% and -58.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.20%).

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $160k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -62.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -77.20% in year-over-year returns.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS), with 4.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.28% while institutional investors hold 90.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.77M, and float is at 25.52M with Short Float at 13.05%. Institutions hold 77.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.64 million shares valued at $21.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.08% of the PHAS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.03 million shares valued at $13.33 million to account for 13.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. which holds 1.61 million shares representing 5.58% and valued at over $5.32 million, while Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $3.72 million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.