Positives for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) as stock gains in recent trading

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is 279.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $6.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $5.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -52.37% lower than the price target low of $3.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.79, the stock is 29.40% and 74.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.23 million and changing 3.76% at the moment leaves the stock 179.10% off its SMA200. OPK registered 165.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 246.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.29.

The stock witnessed a 100.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 157.14%, and is -6.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 10.38% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 6096 employees, a market worth around $3.95B and $890.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 155.00. Profit margin for the company is -32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 418.31% and -10.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $239.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), with 266.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.85% while institutional investors hold 43.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 640.58M, and float is at 403.19M with Short Float at 34.02%. Institutions hold 26.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.37 million shares valued at $50.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.58% of the OPK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 35.45 million shares valued at $47.5 million to account for 5.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 18.44 million shares representing 2.75% and valued at over $24.71 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.96% of the shares totaling 6.45 million with a market value of $8.64 million.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

A total of 161 insider transactions have happened at OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 161 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, the company’s CEO & Chairman. SEC filings show that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $2.27 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 190.22 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $2.42 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 190.12 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $2.16 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 190,021,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 10.38% up over the past 12 months. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 106.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.7% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 117.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.49.