RVP Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Now

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) is 611.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $11.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The RVP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3%.

Currently trading at $11.97, the stock is 41.80% and 70.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 12.18% at the moment leaves the stock 284.54% off its SMA200. RVP registered 1371.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 513.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.92.

The stock witnessed a 63.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 285.20%, and is 13.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.58% over the week and 12.61% over the month.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $352.64M and $45.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 119.89. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1603.43% and 4.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Analyst Forecasts

Retractable Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 219.60% this year.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP), with 23.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.79% while institutional investors hold 38.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.68M, and float is at 11.75M with Short Float at 13.83%. Institutions hold 10.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.21 million shares valued at $1.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.70% of the RVP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.55 million shares valued at $0.85 million to account for 1.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.26 million shares representing 0.81% and valued at over $0.41 million, while O’Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC holds 0.34% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.17 million.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHAW THOMAS J, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that SHAW THOMAS J bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 24 at a price of $9.83 per share for a total of $2949.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.56 million shares.

Retractable Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 16 that KUHLMAN RUSSELL B (VP – Sales) sold a total of 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 16 and was made at $9.72 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RVP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, KUHLMAN RUSSELL B (VP – Sales) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $7.55 for $75518.0. The insider now directly holds 26,000 shares of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP).

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) that is trading 38.76% up over the past 12 months. Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) is -18.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 82.22% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.