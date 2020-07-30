Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) is 15.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $6.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCRB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.44% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.07, the stock is -13.62% and -16.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 2.01% at the moment leaves the stock 3.72% off its SMA200. MCRB registered 47.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6993 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0258.

The stock witnessed a -16.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.56%, and is -16.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.10% over the week and 10.94% over the month.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $312.30M and $35.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 89.30% and -39.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (303.30%).

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $8.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.60% in year-over-year returns.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Top Institutional Holders

120 institutions hold shares in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB), with 7.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.00% while institutional investors hold 89.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.82M, and float is at 65.43M with Short Float at 11.73%. Institutions hold 80.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 21.57 million shares valued at $77.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.71% of the MCRB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 8.65 million shares valued at $30.87 million to account for 11.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 8.42 million shares representing 11.60% and valued at over $30.05 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 10.19% of the shares totaling 7.4 million with a market value of $35.23 million.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chapman Marcus. SEC filings show that Chapman Marcus sold 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $3.91 per share for a total of $13297.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8600.0 shares.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) that is trading 144.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.6% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.41.