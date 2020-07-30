Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Shiloh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is -57.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHLO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.60, the stock is -9.22% and 15.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 6.67% at the moment leaves the stock -35.27% off its SMA200. SHLO registered -70.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4780 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8704.

The stock witnessed a 48.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.36%, and is -9.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.04% over the week and 19.63% over the month.

Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $37.70M and $1.04B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.33% and -70.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shiloh Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $259.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -364.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year.

Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) Top Institutional Holders

64 institutions hold shares in Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO), with 8.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.47% while institutional investors hold 63.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.79M, and float is at 15.55M with Short Float at 6.15%. Institutions hold 40.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.93 million shares valued at $2.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.96% of the SHLO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.65 million shares valued at $2.07 million to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Weber, Alan W. which holds 1.65 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $2.06 million, while Towle & Company holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $1.29 million.

Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hermiz Ramzi, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Hermiz Ramzi bought 12,998 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $1.04 per share for a total of $13458.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Shiloh Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Etzkorn Lillian (SVP and CFO) sold a total of 1,276 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $3.80 per share for $4849.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66599.0 shares of the SHLO stock.

Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ArcelorMittal (MT) that is trading -33.51% down over the past 12 months. General Motors Company (GM) is -35.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 87.53% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.25.