T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) up 35.90% since start of the year

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) is 35.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $3.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTOO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.59, the stock is 4.04% and 21.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.34 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 34.57% off its SMA200. TTOO registered 9.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4693 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9205.

The stock witnessed a 25.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 179.68%, and is -8.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.85% over the week and 12.59% over the month.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $188.94M and $9.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 576.60% and -50.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-584.90%).

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T2 Biosystems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $2.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 74.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.50% in year-over-year returns.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO), with 7.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.94% while institutional investors hold 9.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.54M, and float is at 111.88M with Short Float at 10.11%. Institutions hold 9.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 4.36 million shares valued at $2.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.65% of the TTOO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.21 million shares valued at $1.44 million to account for 1.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.03 million shares representing 0.86% and valued at over $0.67 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 0.76 million with a market value of $0.49 million.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sprague John M, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Sprague John M sold 4,166 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $0.82 per share for a total of $3416.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22222.0 shares.

T2 Biosystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Barclay Alec (SVP, Operations) sold a total of 5,808 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $0.82 per share for $4763.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46294.0 shares of the TTOO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Gibbs Michael Terrence (General Counsel) disposed off 5,808 shares at an average price of $0.82 for $4763.0. The insider now directly holds 60,779 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO).