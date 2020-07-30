These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Agora Inc. (API)

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API) is -28.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.75 and a high of $68.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The API stock was last observed hovering at around $36.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.35% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.55% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.79% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.67, the stock is -14.15% and -14.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 14.73% at the moment leaves the stock -14.18% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $109.66.

The stock witnessed a -28.08% loss in the last 1 month and is -23.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.26% over the week and 11.37% over the month.

Agora Inc. (API) has around 498 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $86.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1210.67. Distance from 52-week low is 16.56% and -39.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Agora Inc. (API) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agora Inc. (API) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agora Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $27.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.10% this year.

Agora Inc. (API) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.16M, and float is at 17.50M with Short Float at 5.13%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Elephas Investment Management Ltd. with over 50000.0 shares valued at $2.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the API Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. with 9900.0 shares valued at $0.44 million to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding.