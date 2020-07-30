Things appear to be looking up for Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO)

Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) is 344.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.12 and a high of $119.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The LVGO stock was last observed hovering at around $111.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.73% off its average median price target of $107.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.33% off the consensus price target high of $132.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -120.0% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $121.00, the stock is 21.27% and 55.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.28 million and changing 8.75% at the moment leaves the stock 194.83% off its SMA200. LVGO registered 167.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 330.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.49.

The stock witnessed a 48.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 164.87%, and is -1.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 8.66% over the month.

Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) has around 671 employees, a market worth around $11.11B and $207.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 824.22. Profit margin for the company is -22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 700.30% and 1.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.60%).

Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Livongo Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $86.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 99.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 112.20% in year-over-year returns.

Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) Top Institutional Holders

190 institutions hold shares in Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO), with 8.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.50% while institutional investors hold 80.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.54M, and float is at 55.98M with Short Float at 16.26%. Institutions hold 73.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KPCB XVI Associates, LLC with over 5.04 million shares valued at $143.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.15% of the LVGO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with 4.58 million shares valued at $130.66 million to account for 4.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sapphire Ventures, LLC which holds 4.16 million shares representing 4.26% and valued at over $118.81 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.68% of the shares totaling 3.6 million with a market value of $102.65 million.

Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHAPIRO LEE, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SHAPIRO LEE sold 48,565 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $113.83 per share for a total of $5.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.9 million shares.

Livongo Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 02 that Schneider Jennifer (President) sold a total of 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 02 and was made at $74.13 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the LVGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Schneider Jennifer (President) disposed off 6,700 shares at an average price of $74.47 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 216,329 shares of Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO).