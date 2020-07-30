This Indicator Is Supporting Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) is -11.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $4.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The NNDM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.29, the stock is 9.36% and -1.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 12.97% off its SMA200. NNDM registered -44.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1837 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6517.

The stock witnessed a 6.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 195.76%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.86% over the week and 9.52% over the month.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $96.74M and $6.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 349.02% and -53.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.20%).

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.80% this year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), with institutional investors hold 1.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 207.40M, and float is at 42.08M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 1.66% of the Float.