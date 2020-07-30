Top attractive stock of the week – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) is -33.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.52 and a high of $21.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUPH stock was last observed hovering at around $13.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.03% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 7.18% higher than the price target low of $14.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.19, the stock is -11.65% and -14.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -10.11% off its SMA200. AUPH registered 116.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.34.

The stock witnessed a -13.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.37%, and is -7.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.81% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $1.51B and $0.32M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 274.72% and -39.85% from its 52-week high.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $50k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 142.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 66.70% in year-over-year returns.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH), with 19.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.11% while institutional investors hold 59.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.63M, and float is at 82.30M with Short Float at 5.87%. Institutions hold 49.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Healthcor Management LP with over 9.76 million shares valued at $141.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.66% of the AUPH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.97 million shares valued at $115.68 million to account for 7.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Consonance Capital Management LP which holds 6.91 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $100.26 million, while NEA Management Company, LLC holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 5.17 million with a market value of $75.06 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) that is trading 106.18% up over the past 12 months. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is -46.34% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.77% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.81.