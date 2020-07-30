What should you know before buying stock in Qudian Inc. (QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is -64.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $9.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The QD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.2% off the consensus price target high of $13.28 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 75.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is -14.70% and -4.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -46.86% off its SMA200. QD registered -80.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8657 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0750.

The stock witnessed a -3.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.82%, and is -22.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.16% over the week and 12.88% over the month.

Qudian Inc. (QD) has around 947 employees, a market worth around $467.36M and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.03 and Fwd P/E is 2.89. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.50% and -81.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Qudian Inc. (QD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qudian Inc. (QD) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $104.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -57.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -67.20% in year-over-year returns.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in Qudian Inc. (QD), with 51.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.41% while institutional investors hold 65.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.88M, and float is at 151.40M with Short Float at 9.29%. Institutions hold 51.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Acadian Asset Management with over 6.73 million shares valued at $12.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.62% of the QD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with 5.47 million shares valued at $9.85 million to account for 12.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Krane Funds Advisors LLC which holds 3.72 million shares representing 8.62% and valued at over $6.69 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 7.52% of the shares totaling 3.24 million with a market value of $5.84 million.

Qudian Inc. (QD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) that is trading -11.29% down over the past 12 months. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is -42.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.66% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.