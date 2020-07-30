Which institution holds the most shares in Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is -76.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $3.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The GEVO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 81.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is -5.35% and -41.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing 3.38% at the moment leaves the stock -65.08% off its SMA200. GEVO registered -76.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8443 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2398.

The stock witnessed a -47.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.40%, and is -7.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.61% over the week and 13.54% over the month.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $8.63M and $21.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.59% and -84.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.30%).

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gevo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $470k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -77.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -90.80% in year-over-year returns.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Gevo Inc. (GEVO), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.41% while institutional investors hold 10.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.47M, and float is at 10.49M with Short Float at 19.04%. Institutions hold 9.65% of the Float.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Gevo Inc. (GEVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 21 times.