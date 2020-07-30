Which Institutions Own Shares In Moderna Inc. (MRNA)?

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is 316.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.54 and a high of $95.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $81.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.98% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.66% off the consensus price target high of $134.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -22.32% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.51, the stock is 9.35% and 18.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.36 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 118.36% off its SMA200. MRNA registered 495.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 264.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.80.

The stock witnessed a 32.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.20%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.74% over the week and 9.20% over the month.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has around 830 employees, a market worth around $32.51B and $52.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 55.06. Distance from 52-week low is 588.99% and -16.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moderna Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $27.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 127.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 109.70% in year-over-year returns.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Top Institutional Holders

298 institutions hold shares in Moderna Inc. (MRNA), with 88.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.94% while institutional investors hold 70.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 353.11M, and float is at 308.94M with Short Float at 8.00%. Institutions hold 53.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 50.87 million shares valued at $1.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.70% of the MRNA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 24.76 million shares valued at $741.54 million to account for 6.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 20.58 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $616.38 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.33% of the shares totaling 12.37 million with a market value of $370.58 million.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 449 insider transactions have happened at Moderna Inc. (MRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 394 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoge Stephen, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Hoge Stephen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 24 at a price of $71.63 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.97 million shares.

Moderna Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 24 that Bancel Stephane (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 11,046 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 24 and was made at $71.56 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the MRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 24, Hoge Stephen (President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $71.63 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 1,966,530 shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA).