Who are the Institutional Holders in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)?

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) is 399.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $13.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLDX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.39% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 39.69% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.65, the stock is -18.58% and 11.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -13.30% at the moment leaves the stock 149.14% off its SMA200. CLDX registered 399.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 375.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.57.

The stock witnessed a -11.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 377.68%, and is -7.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.87% over the week and 8.48% over the month.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $434.63M and $4.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 543.33% and -30.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.50%).

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58 with sales reaching $800k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX), with 35.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 23.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.41M, and float is at 16.47M with Short Float at 5.78%. Institutions hold 23.25% of the Float.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Young Diane C., the company’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Young Diane C. bought 2,115 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $4.73 per share for a total of $10004.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2115.0 shares.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Cavanaugh Sarah (SVP of Corp Affairs & Admin.) bought a total of 1,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $4.83 per share for $5072.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1367.0 shares of the CLDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Heath-Chiozzi Margo (SVP of Regulatory Affairs) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $3.01 for $3005.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX).