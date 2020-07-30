Who is the Top Investor In United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) is 36.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The UMC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.59% off the consensus price target high of $4.78 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -48.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.70, the stock is 26.28% and 35.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 45.56% off its SMA200. UMC registered 71.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7914 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5712.

The stock witnessed a 43.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.58%, and is 26.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has around 19929 employees, a market worth around $8.76B and $5.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.59 and Fwd P/E is 16.64. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.93% and -9.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $1.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.60% in year-over-year returns.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), with institutional investors hold 5.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.36B, and float is at 2.26B with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 5.42% of the Float.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) that is 13.33% higher over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -6.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.82% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.04.