Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying NIO Inc. (NIO)?

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is 205.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $16.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $45.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.66% off the consensus price target high of $112.02 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -80.65% lower than the price target low of $7.03 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.70, the stock is 4.24% and 54.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68.86 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 195.41% off its SMA200. NIO registered 254.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 191.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.25.

The stock witnessed a 77.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 267.37%, and is -4.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.53% over the week and 11.79% over the month.

NIO Inc. (NIO) has around 7442 employees, a market worth around $14.94B and $1.08B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 967.23% and -22.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-505.60%).

NIO Inc. (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIO Inc. (NIO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $501.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 73.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 132.60% in year-over-year returns.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in NIO Inc. (NIO), with 7.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 42.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.04B, and float is at 838.55M with Short Float at 15.16%. Institutions hold 42.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 101.74 million shares valued at $282.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 63.59% of the NIO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 31.62 million shares valued at $87.9 million to account for 19.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 27.49 million shares representing 17.18% and valued at over $76.43 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 9.77% of the shares totaling 15.64 million with a market value of $43.47 million.