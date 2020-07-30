Why Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is 50.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The DVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.15% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 33.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.97, the stock is -14.91% and 5.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.42 million and changing -7.43% at the moment leaves the stock 45.37% off its SMA200. DVAX registered 216.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.43.

The stock witnessed a -5.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.64%, and is -15.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.22% over the week and 10.70% over the month.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $996.95M and $40.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 342.78% and -35.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.10%).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $5.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.10% in year-over-year returns.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 74.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.48M, and float is at 84.18M with Short Float at 16.05%. Institutions hold 73.91% of the Float.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Janssen Robert, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Janssen Robert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 17 at a price of $11.09 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Hack Andrew A. F. (Director) bought a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $5.00 per share for $5.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.53 million shares of the DVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Janssen Robert (Senior Vice President) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $6.33 for $94950.0. The insider now directly holds 177,266 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) that is trading 173.87% up over the past 12 months. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is 18.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.88% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.