Why has Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) gained 1.50% in last trading?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is -61.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $12.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTEN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -154.38% lower than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.07, the stock is 14.04% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.09 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -32.21% off its SMA200. PTEN registered -60.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8974 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4754.

The stock witnessed a 12.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.20%, and is 4.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.33% over the week and 9.05% over the month.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $750.71M and $1.79B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.80% and -66.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.64 with sales reaching $192.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -67.90% in year-over-year returns.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), with 4.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.65% while institutional investors hold 112.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.67M, and float is at 180.93M with Short Float at 17.27%. Institutions hold 109.09% of the Float.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Judah Janeen S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Judah Janeen S bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $2.12 per share for a total of $53000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68689.0 shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Hendricks William Andrew JR (President & CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $2.04 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.14 million shares of the PTEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, HUFF CURTIS W (Director) acquired 70,000 shares at an average price of $2.06 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 289,483 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -60.43% down over the past 12 months. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is -62.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.27% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.47.