Why Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) is the topic of conversation today

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE) is 3.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $3.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The RHE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.87% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.87% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.66, the stock is 22.92% and 25.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 14.48% at the moment leaves the stock 23.51% off its SMA200. RHE registered -29.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3520 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3083.

The stock witnessed a 6.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.43%, and is 4.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.36% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $2.18M and $19.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.33% and -46.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (63.90%).

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regional Health Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.50% this year.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE), with 177.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.58% while institutional investors hold 8.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.69M, and float is at 1.51M with Short Float at 5.40%. Institutions hold 7.59% of the Float.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.