Why Shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Are Going Crazy

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) is 223.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $44.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The DKNG stock was last observed hovering at around $34.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.18% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -43.56% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.89, the stock is 5.71% and 0.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.98 million and changing 3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 87.02% off its SMA200. DKNG registered a gain of 129.64% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.26.

The stock witnessed a 3.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.86%, and is -7.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.47% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $11.71B and $323.41M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 629.64. Distance from 52-week low is 267.73% and -19.87% from its 52-week high.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DraftKings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $65.56M over the same period.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), with 152.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.94% while institutional investors hold 21.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 353.84M, and float is at 239.00M with Short Float at 8.52%. Institutions hold 10.83% of the Float.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Levin Woodrow, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Levin Woodrow sold 3,112 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $38.80 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.0 shares.

DraftKings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Levin Woodrow (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $38.80 per share for $1.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the DKNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Liberman Paul disposed off 796,348 shares at an average price of $38.80 for $30.9 million. The insider now directly holds 4,286 shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).