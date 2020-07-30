Will Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is 2.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $25.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The KTOS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.42% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -7.94% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.35, the stock is 13.35% and 8.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 7.11% off its SMA200. KTOS registered -23.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.39.

The stock witnessed a 22.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.88%, and is 14.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.87% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $726.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 274.33 and Fwd P/E is 33.42. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 267.00% and -26.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $165.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Top Institutional Holders

299 institutions hold shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), with 2.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.39% while institutional investors hold 88.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.20M, and float is at 104.98M with Short Float at 6.04%. Institutions hold 86.57% of the Float.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEMARCO ERIC M, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that DEMARCO ERIC M sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $16.10 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that Lund Deanna H (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $16.15 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the KTOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, Carrai Phillip D (President, STC Division) disposed off 3,350 shares at an average price of $15.75 for $52751.0. The insider now directly holds 78,774 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 4.61% up over the past 12 months. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is -11.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.58% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.6.