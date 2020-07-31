Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Is Up 39.76% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) is 39.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.44% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.44% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is 38.56% and 39.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 12.62% at the moment leaves the stock 41.85% off its SMA200. AMTX registered 22.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 38.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8265 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7446.

The stock witnessed a 43.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.00%, and is 41.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.24% over the week and 10.18% over the month.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $23.76M and $199.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.09% and -32.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.80%).

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aemetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $48.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Aemetis Inc. (AMTX), with 2.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.75% while institutional investors hold 33.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.65M, and float is at 18.46M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 30.14% of the Float.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) that is trading -21.99% down over the past 12 months. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is -16.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 87.89% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1130.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.