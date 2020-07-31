Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) is 71.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $16.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKER stock was last observed hovering at around $4.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52%.

Currently trading at $5.49, the stock is 27.27% and 44.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 10.46% at the moment leaves the stock 28.72% off its SMA200. AKER registered -45.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.40.

The stock witnessed a 57.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.67%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.62% over the week and 12.59% over the month.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $36.23M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 254.19% and -66.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.30%).

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) Analyst Forecasts

Akers Biosciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 179.90% year-over-year.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER), with 39.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 9.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.12M, and float is at 4.41M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 9.30% of the Float.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hudson Bay Capital Management, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 638 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $2.81 per share for a total of $1793.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Akers Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Hudson Bay Capital Management (10% Owner) sold a total of 15,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $2.72 per share for $41616.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the AKER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Hudson Bay Capital Management (10% Owner) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $2.92 for $37960.0. The insider now directly holds 256,243 shares of Akers Biosciences Inc. (AKER).