Alector Inc. (ALEC) picks momentum as shares drop -24.72%

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) is -2.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.64 and a high of $35.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALEC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.86% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 40.07% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.78, the stock is -26.07% and -38.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -29.06% off its SMA200. ALEC registered -20.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.46.

The stock witnessed a -31.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.12%, and is -24.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.42% over the week and 8.00% over the month.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) has around 126 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $22.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.02% and -53.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.80%).

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alector Inc. (ALEC) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alector Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $8.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.20% in year-over-year returns.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Top Institutional Holders

146 institutions hold shares in Alector Inc. (ALEC), with 13.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.40% while institutional investors hold 75.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.82M, and float is at 64.82M with Short Float at 10.39%. Institutions hold 62.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 8.33 million shares valued at $200.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.54% of the ALEC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 4.43 million shares valued at $106.89 million to account for 5.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.31 million shares representing 5.45% and valued at over $103.99 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.32% of the shares totaling 4.2 million with a market value of $101.46 million.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Alector Inc. (ALEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paul Robert, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Paul Robert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $22.96 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Alector Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that MCGUIRE TERRANCE (Director) sold a total of 4,377 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $31.54 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.85 million shares of the ALEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Polaris Venture Management Co. (10% Owner) disposed off 4,377 shares at an average price of $31.54 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 12,853,817 shares of Alector Inc. (ALEC).