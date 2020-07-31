Analysts suggest Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) could spike 27.21% in a year

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (AMEX: GSS) is 14.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $4.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.21% off the consensus price target high of $5.99 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -12.95% lower than the price target low of $3.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.36, the stock is 37.19% and 49.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 49.27% off its SMA200. GSS registered 22.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 46.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9431 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7680.

The stock witnessed a 50.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.32%, and is 26.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.68% over the week and 6.97% over the month.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) has around 652 employees, a market worth around $569.76M and $264.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.90. Profit margin for the company is -24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.68% and -0.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.60%).

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.90% year-over-year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS), with 38.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.44% while institutional investors hold 68.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.60M, and float is at 71.12M with Short Float at 3.33%. Institutions hold 44.15% of the Float.