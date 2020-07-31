Check out this: cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) is on the verge of a huge rally

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD) is 43.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The YCBD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -80.0% lower than the price target low of $1.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.24, the stock is 25.46% and 61.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -4.14% at the moment leaves the stock 70.40% off its SMA200. YCBD registered -25.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 205.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1963 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3421.

The stock witnessed a 69.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 236.34%, and is 20.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.92% over the week and 10.15% over the month.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $163.30M and $36.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.04. Profit margin for the company is 30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 545.42% and -39.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-120.80%).

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

cbdMD Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $9.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -747.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 66.40% year-over-year.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in cbdMD Inc. (YCBD), with 19.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.74% while institutional investors hold 16.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.50M, and float is at 31.96M with Short Float at 3.69%. Institutions hold 10.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.46 million shares valued at $1.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.85% of the YCBD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.3 million shares valued at $1.21 million to account for 2.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC which holds 0.44 million shares representing 0.85% and valued at over $0.84 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.76% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $0.36 million.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ghiloni Peter J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ghiloni Peter J. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $18720.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

cbdMD Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Elliott Mark S (CFO & COO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $1.06 per share for $5300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51680.0 shares of the YCBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Coffman Raymond Scott (CO-CEO) acquired 125,000 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 12,559,000 shares of cbdMD Inc. (YCBD).