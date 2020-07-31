Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) is -35.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $1.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVEO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $1.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -3.75% lower than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is 53.94% and 45.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 8.12% at the moment leaves the stock -1.58% off its SMA200. CVEO registered -49.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5778 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7404.

The stock witnessed a 34.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.46%, and is 63.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.43% over the week and 11.36% over the month.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $142.95M and $557.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.45% and -51.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Civeo Corporation (CVEO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Civeo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $115.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.00% in year-over-year returns.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in Civeo Corporation (CVEO), with 35.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.07% while institutional investors hold 83.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.52M, and float is at 134.52M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 65.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC with over 42.5 million shares valued at $17.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.90% of the CVEO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 17.11 million shares valued at $7.05 million to account for 10.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 10.29 million shares representing 6.03% and valued at over $4.24 million, while Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 5.02% of the shares totaling 8.56 million with a market value of $3.53 million.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Civeo Corporation (CVEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAMBERT MARTIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAMBERT MARTIN bought 183,190 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $0.63 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

Civeo Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that LAMBERT MARTIN (Director) bought a total of 116,810 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $0.62 per share for $72422.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the CVEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Dodson Bradley J (President & CEO) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.69 for $34500.0. The insider now directly holds 1,793,735 shares of Civeo Corporation (CVEO).

Civeo Corporation (CVEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC) that is trading -37.86% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.01% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.