Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) turns bearish with loss of -0.01 points

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is 2.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $0.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.20 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -13.51% lower than the price target low of $0.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is 5.33% and 9.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 9.86% off its SMA200. DNN registered -13.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3783 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.3641.

The stock witnessed a 26.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.07%, and is -8.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.25% over the week and 7.81% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $270.72M and $12.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 123.11% and -17.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $2.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

77 institutions hold shares in Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), with 64.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.28% while institutional investors hold 19.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 597.20M, and float is at 564.15M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 17.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 22.82 million shares valued at $5.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.64% of the DNN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Old West Investment Management, LLC with 12.78 million shares valued at $3.23 million to account for 2.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 8.03 million shares representing 1.28% and valued at over $2.03 million, while Falcon Edge Capital, LP holds 0.98% of the shares totaling 6.13 million with a market value of $1.55 million.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -4.81% down over the past 12 months. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is 1.98% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.54% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.43.