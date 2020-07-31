DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) is -52.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $5.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRTT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $2.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is 40.22% and 25.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.84 million and changing 50.00% at the moment leaves the stock -29.73% off its SMA200. DRTT registered -71.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2120 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5754.

The stock witnessed a 28.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.37%, and is 56.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.39% over the week and 12.67% over the month.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) has around 1169 employees, a market worth around $132.10M and $223.66M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 119.72% and -71.41% from its 52-week high.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Top Institutional Holders

85 institutions hold shares in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT), with 589.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 62.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.68M, and float is at 57.88M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 61.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MAK Capital One LLC with over 7.91 million shares valued at $8.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.34% of the DRTT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is 683 Capital Management LLC with 5.9 million shares valued at $6.02 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Private Capital Management, Inc. which holds 4.89 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $4.98 million, while Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 3.62% of the shares totaling 3.06 million with a market value of $3.12 million.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Warawa Jennifer, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Warawa Jennifer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $1.33 per share for a total of $33248.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) that is trading 43.75% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.07% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.61.