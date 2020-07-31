Dissecting Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) is -31.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The JFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $28.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.23% off the consensus price target high of $28.28 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.23% higher than the price target low of $28.28 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.61, the stock is -7.11% and -0.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 4.34% at the moment leaves the stock -19.52% off its SMA200. JFIN registered -78.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2320 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1489.

The stock witnessed a -7.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.03%, and is -5.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.00% over the week and 9.53% over the month.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) has around 970 employees, a market worth around $200.79M and $258.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.27. Distance from 52-week low is 125.62% and -87.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.10%).

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jiayin Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $44.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.70% in year-over-year returns.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN), with institutional investors hold 0.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.03M, and float is at 25.03M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 0.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 20020.0 shares valued at $51051.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.57% of the JFIN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Barclays PLC with 15327.0 shares valued at $39083.0 to account for 0.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 2455.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $6260.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 1500.0 with a market value of $3825.0.