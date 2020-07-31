Here are the top Institutional holders of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) is -38.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $14.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -207.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.15, the stock is -0.06% and 8.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing -13.26% at the moment leaves the stock -15.23% off its SMA200. GTX registered -56.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.92.

The stock witnessed a 11.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.84%, and is -15.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.22% over the week and 9.09% over the month.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $475.33M and $3.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.61 and Fwd P/E is 2.21. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.00% and -57.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.00%).

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Garrett Motion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53 with sales reaching $371.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.60% in year-over-year returns.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Top Institutional Holders

505 institutions hold shares in Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX), with 698.43k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 80.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.04M, and float is at 56.17M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 79.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deccan Value Investors L.P. with over 10.53 million shares valued at $30.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.93% of the GTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.71 million shares valued at $22.06 million to account for 10.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sessa Capital IM, L.P. which holds 7.32 million shares representing 9.68% and valued at over $20.92 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 3.99 million with a market value of $11.4 million.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mabru Thierry, the company’s SVP, Integrated Supply Chain. SEC filings show that Mabru Thierry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $6.56 per share for a total of $65600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Garrett Motion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Rabiller Olivier (President & CEO) sold a total of 44,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $6.56 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the GTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Spenninck Fabrice (SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer) disposed off 4,831 shares at an average price of $6.56 for $31691.0. The insider now directly holds 136,906 shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX).