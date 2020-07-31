Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) is 231.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $71.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The BTAI stock was last observed hovering at around $47.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.77% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 30.76% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.47, the stock is -10.97% and -6.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 79.67% off its SMA200. BTAI registered 350.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 177.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.85.

The stock witnessed a -8.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.00%, and is -21.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1189.10% and -32.21% from its 52-week high.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.74.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.00% this year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI), with 9.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.51% while institutional investors hold 55.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.97M, and float is at 10.48M with Short Float at 20.58%. Institutions hold 28.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Artemis Investment Management LLP with over 0.7 million shares valued at $37.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.47% of the BTAI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC with 0.69 million shares valued at $15.5 million to account for 3.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.61 million shares representing 3.00% and valued at over $13.53 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.47% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $11.16 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times.