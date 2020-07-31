Here is a breakdown of the Plantronics Inc. (PLT) stock performance

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE: PLT) is -24.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $42.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.0% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -106.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.64, the stock is 21.03% and 35.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -5.71% at the moment leaves the stock 4.83% off its SMA200. PLT registered -46.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.34.

The stock witnessed a 40.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.18%, and is 6.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.91% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

Plantronics Inc. (PLT) has around 6584 employees, a market worth around $851.61M and $1.70B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is -48.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 348.70% and -51.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.70%).

Plantronics Inc. (PLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plantronics Inc. (PLT) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plantronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $372.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -464.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.80% in year-over-year returns.

Plantronics Inc. (PLT) Top Institutional Holders

224 institutions hold shares in Plantronics Inc. (PLT), with 846.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.09% while institutional investors hold 109.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.03M, and float is at 32.89M with Short Float at 16.71%. Institutions hold 106.85% of the Float.

Plantronics Inc. (PLT) Insider Activity

A total of 168 insider transactions have happened at Plantronics Inc. (PLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 146 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TSEU MARVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TSEU MARVIN bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $14.04 per share for a total of $98271.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33037.0 shares.

Plantronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Triangle Private Holdings II, (Director) bought a total of 450,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $13.68 per share for $6.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.1 million shares of the PLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Triangle Private Holdings II, (Director) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $14.24 for $4.27 million. The insider now directly holds 6,652,201 shares of Plantronics Inc. (PLT).

Plantronics Inc. (PLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 26.28% higher over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 80.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.28% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.08.