Is The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) a good stock to buy now?

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is -61.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.25 and a high of $101.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLCE stock was last observed hovering at around $26.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.55% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.96% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.12% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.22, the stock is -24.74% and -37.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -9.53% at the moment leaves the stock -51.93% off its SMA200. PLCE registered -75.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.74.

The stock witnessed a -35.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.06%, and is -21.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $374.68M and $1.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.24. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.84% and -76.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Children’s Place Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.15 with sales reaching $371.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.80% year-over-year.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Top Institutional Holders

265 institutions hold shares in The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE), with 530.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.64% while institutional investors hold 152.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.61M, and float is at 13.72M with Short Float at 44.14%. Institutions hold 147.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.18 million shares valued at $42.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.94% of the PLCE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.59 million shares valued at $31.03 million to account for 10.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenvale Capital, LLP which holds 1.31 million shares representing 8.97% and valued at over $25.59 million, while FMR, LLC holds 8.93% of the shares totaling 1.3 million with a market value of $25.49 million.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOLAND ELIZABETH J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BOLAND ELIZABETH J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $39.19 per share for a total of $78380.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5976.0 shares.

The Children’s Place Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that BACHMAN JOHN E. (Director) bought a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $24.94 per share for $79808.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12348.0 shares of the PLCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 02, MATTHEWS NORMAN S (Chairman of the Board) acquired 28,300 shares at an average price of $15.89 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 115,704 shares of The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE).

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carter’s Inc. (CRI) that is trading -13.08% down over the past 12 months. The Gap Inc. (GPS) is -30.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.85% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.03.