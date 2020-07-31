Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) makes 34.07% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is 341.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $4.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The KIRK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08%.

Currently trading at $5.47, the stock is 58.32% and 128.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing 24.60% at the moment leaves the stock 274.09% off its SMA200. KIRK registered 219.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 341.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.52.

The stock witnessed a 101.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 500.37%, and is 34.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.33% over the week and 11.89% over the month.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $78.22M and $551.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 876.79% and 14.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.80%).

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kirkland’s Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $110.97M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -10.40% year-over-year.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.20% while institutional investors hold 53.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.99M, and float is at 13.12M with Short Float at 14.99%. Institutions hold 49.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.03 million shares valued at $0.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.36% of the KIRK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Iszo Capital LP with 0.5 million shares valued at $0.39 million to account for 3.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.48 million shares representing 3.42% and valued at over $0.37 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $0.32 million.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Collins Steven J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Collins Steven J bought 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 10 at a price of $2.99 per share for a total of $71760.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Kirkland’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 09 that Collins Steven J (Director) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 09 and was made at $2.82 per share for $33840.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89224.0 shares of the KIRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, Strain Nicole Allyson (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.30 for $46000.0. The insider now directly holds 145,069 shares of Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK).

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 107.82% up over the past 12 months. Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is 31.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.75% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.07.