Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) is 183.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.25 and a high of $31.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMNL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.15% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.29% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -13.29% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.79, the stock is 84.35% and 114.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 123.59% at the moment leaves the stock 165.88% off its SMA200. LMNL registered -34.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 134.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.47.

The stock witnessed a 120.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 181.29%, and is 110.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.53% over the week and 24.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 353.14% and -24.36% from its 52-week high.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL), with 16.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.39% while institutional investors hold 49.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.62M, and float is at 3.55M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 14.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Consonance Capital Management LP with over 3.29 million shares valued at $21.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.92% of the LMNL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 34947.0 shares valued at $0.23 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 8974.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $60002.0, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2452.0 with a market value of $16394.0.