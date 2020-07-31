New Big Money Means Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Auryn Resources Inc. (AMEX: AUG) is 52.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $2.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $2.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.38% off the consensus price target high of $2.60 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $2.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.20, the stock is 0.14% and 29.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -6.38% at the moment leaves the stock 62.45% off its SMA200. AUG registered 45.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8687 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3507.

The stock witnessed a 18.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.70%, and is -3.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.59% over the week and 9.40% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 15.07. Distance from 52-week low is 209.86% and -10.57% from its 52-week high.

Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Auryn Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.90% this year.

Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Auryn Resources Inc. (AUG), with 26.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.02% while institutional investors hold 9.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.68M, and float is at 79.54M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 7.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ingalls & Snyder with over 3.45 million shares valued at $3.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.62% of the AUG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 2.06 million shares valued at $1.94 million to account for 2.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 1.3 million shares representing 1.36% and valued at over $1.22 million, while Raffles Associates, LP holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $0.23 million.