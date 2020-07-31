Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) is -16.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $1.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSHG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $49392.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $49392.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $49392.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is 13.29% and 10.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing 8.37% at the moment leaves the stock -4.71% off its SMA200. PSHG registered -21.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6160 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6549.

The stock witnessed a 16.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.19%, and is 12.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.69% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) has around 112 employees, a market worth around $35.40M and $34.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.51% and -37.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.00%).

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Analyst Forecasts

Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.30% in year-over-year returns.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG), with 26.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.45% while institutional investors hold 7.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.97M, and float is at 21.32M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 3.22% of the Float.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.