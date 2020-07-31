Positives for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) as stock gains in recent trading

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is -29.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $14.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The DBD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.38% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 16.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.49, the stock is 22.81% and 28.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing 9.50% at the moment leaves the stock 4.14% off its SMA200. DBD registered -46.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.33.

The stock witnessed a 23.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.93%, and is 17.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.22% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $604.37M and $4.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.29. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.50% and -48.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.90%).

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $830.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.80% in year-over-year returns.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Top Institutional Holders

260 institutions hold shares in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD), with 2.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.97% while institutional investors hold 96.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.20M, and float is at 75.27M with Short Float at 14.80%. Institutions hold 93.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.19 million shares valued at $39.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.41% of the DBD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.77 million shares valued at $30.87 million to account for 11.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 5.19 million shares representing 6.69% and valued at over $18.27 million, while Ancora Advisors, LLC holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 3.18 million with a market value of $11.2 million.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by States Lauren, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that States Lauren bought 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $5.63 per share for a total of $15198.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15940.0 shares.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that BESANKO BRUCE H (Director) bought a total of 20,555 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $4.27 per share for $87736.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51954.0 shares of the DBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, BISH REYNOLDS (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.59 for $45900.0. The insider now directly holds 35,607 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD).

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading -18.02% down over the past 12 months. NCR Corporation (NCR) is -44.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.58% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.95.